Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: students supporting U.S. troops

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in August of 2022 as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy.

Paula Sands Live has an ongoing feature where Erichsen shares career experiences from her first year on the job.

This interview discusses a wonderful student engagement project where the class found ways to support U.S. troops in various ways including crafting homemade holiday cards and ornaments.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.