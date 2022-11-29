Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: students supporting U.S. troops

Rock Island 5th grade class supports troops with homemade cards and ornaments
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in August of 2022 as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy.

Paula Sands Live has an ongoing feature where Erichsen shares career experiences from her first year on the job.

This interview discusses a wonderful student engagement project where the class found ways to support U.S. troops in various ways including crafting homemade holiday cards and ornaments.

