A strong cold front will arrive this afternoon

Wind chills will be in the single digits tomorrow morning
We'll see some changes ahead for the rest of the week. A brief warm up and some rain Tuesday, then a quick cool down for midweek.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much warmer than normal today despite having overcast skies. A strong cold front will move into the area late this afternoon bringing a change in temperatures.  Today we will hit the mid 50s ahead of the front before dropping to the 20s and 30s behind the front in a matter of 90 minutes. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out today, but the dry slot sets up over our area keeping many of us dry.  Tonight strong WNW kick in and will continue to gust close to 30mph throughout Wednesday.  This will lead to single digit wind chills and highs only in the 20s through mid week. Another front is set to arrive late Friday leading to another quick warm up to the 50s before another breezy and cooler stretch of weather arrives by Saturday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers. High: 56º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and much colder.  Low: 20º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and cold. High: 28º.

