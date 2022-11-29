A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much warmer than normal Tuesday despite having overcast skies. However, the weather will be much colder by this evening.

A strong cold front will move into the area late Tuesday afternoon bringing a change in temperatures. Tuesday we will hit the mid-50s ahead of the front before dropping to the 20s and 30s behind the front in a matter of 90 minutes. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out, but the dry slot sets up over our area keeping many of us dry.

Tuesday night strong WNW kick in and will continue to gust close to 30mph throughout Wednesday. This will lead to single digit wind chills and highs only in the 20s through midweek.

Another front is set to arrive late Friday leading to another quick warm-up to the 50s before another breezy and cooler stretch of weather arrives by Saturday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers. High: 57º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and much colder. Low: 22º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and cold. High: 30°.

