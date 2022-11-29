Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car during a fight near Adams Elementary School.

Officers responded to the school around 4:09 p.m. Monday to reports of a disturbance with a child struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say a group of juveniles were fighting outside of the school when a man drove the wrong way, crossing Division Street and driving onto the Adams Elementary grass, hitting the 14-year-old.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Another juvenile was taken by ambulance to the hospital for injuries suffered during the fight.

The person police say was behind the wheel has been identified as 29-year-old Levi Vincent-Freund. Investigators believe Vincent-Freund was affiliated with the disturbance.

Vincent-Freund has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

Police are still investigating.

