Clinton man charged with shooting his brother, police say

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was charged after police say he shot his brother.

Steve Donte Hester, 32, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Clinton Police Department responded Nov. 25, around 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Nottingham West Apartments, in the 2700 block of South 18th Street. Witnesses said they heard six gunshots outside the apartment complex and there was a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest outside an apartment who was identified as Quashay Johnson. Johnson was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for his injuries.

Johnson told police his brother, Hester shot him.

A witness who lives in the apartment complex told police while in his kitchen he heard about seven to eight gunshots, then heard someone yelling for help and found Johnson upstairs.

Another witness who lives in the apartment complex said he heard two men arguing followed by several gunshots.

Officers said they found shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was obtained and Hester was arrested on Nov. 29, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for De. 9, at the Clinton County Court House.

According to court records, Hester was released after posting a $25,000 cash-only bond.

