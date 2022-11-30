Cold and windy today

Another strong cold front will arrive on Friday evening
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures are significantly cooler this morning in wake of last night’s strong cold front.  Winds are gusting up to 35 mph this morning and will continue to do so through the afternoon leading to wind chills in the single digits and low teens all Wednesday.  Tonight winds will lighten up and skies will remain clear allowing temps to dive into the low teens.  After a cool start on Thursday south winds will develop and boost highs back to near 40º.  We will once again make a run at the 50s on Friday ahead of yet another strong cold front.  This front will arrive in a similar time frame in the late afternoon and early evening.  Strong winds will kick in behind the front and temps will dive again through Saturday with wind chills in the teens.

TODAY: Windy and cold. High: 30º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 26º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 40º.

