Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect

By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for help to identify a man who they say is responsible for stealing multiple packages off porches around the area. Police released several images of the suspect along with a picture of the vehicle they say he was using. Police say he was last seen in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue on November 26 and in the 4400 block of Spring Street on November 25. If you recognize the suspect, or the vehicle you can contact Davenport Police at DPDIDENTIFY@DAVENPORTIOWA.COM.

