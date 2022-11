DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are hosting Cops and Cocoa on Dec. 6 at Vander Veer Park.

Davenport police said it’s an opportunity to connect with the local community and share some hot cocoa while looking at the holiday lights.

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

