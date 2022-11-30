Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Clinton airport offering flights over holiday lights
Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays

Latest News

Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Radiational Cooling
Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational cooling
Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational Cooling
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi