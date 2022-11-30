Fundraising efforts complete for new Galesburg Public Library

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - After 15 years of work from community support and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new library.

The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from State of Illinois which covered 75% of the total cost of the library.

According to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation’s Executive Director, Heather Sipes, “We are so thankful for our capital campaign committee members that put in numerous hours to help us reach our goal. It has been amazing to see our community come together to support this project and the expanded services the new facility will bring to our community.”

The new library will blend with the character of the Galesburg historic district while the interior will feature a bright and welcoming environment. Some of the new spaces available for the public include a community room, children’s area, teen space, and a skills lab for teens and adults equipped with tools, equipment, and training simulators to develop skills for empowerment and independence.

The groundbreaking for the new library occurred last April and construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2024.

