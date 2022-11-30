Holiday events in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Muscatine is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with a variety of activities.

Holiday Lights and Sound:

Muso Lighting has partnered with Muscatine Power & Water and the City of Muscatine to bring a musical light show featuring Muscatine’s Norbert F. Beckey Bridge. The design this year includes an introduction, eight songs (including several new songs), the running time will be 13 minutes.

The 2022 version will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Residents can tune into 87.9 FM to listen to the special holiday music while watching the light show while parked in Riverside Park. The program will run every day from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. through Jan 8.

Jingle and Mingle in Downtown Muscatine:

Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at MidwestOne Bank at the corner of Cedar and 2nd Street from 5:30-5:45 p.m. Jingle and Mingle will be held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. along 2nd Street from Mulberry to Pine, and is expected to bring thousands. Full list of activities at Jingle and Mingle.

Hunt for Candy Canes in Riverside Park:

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Candy Cane Hunt will be held at 6 p.m. near Pearl City Station located in Riverside Park. Children will be able to sweep through the designated areas gathering treats. It will be dark so they advise participants to bring flashlights.

Holiday Train:

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes its first stop in Muscatine on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. with a 20 minute program from the boxcar stage that will be opposite of the downriver boat ramp.

Christmas with the Symphony:

The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will present Christmas with the Symphony at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the First Presbyterian Church. Admission is free but those attending are asked to bring a toy or a canned good donation to the performance.

Weed Park Festival of Lights:

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring the Festival of Lights in Weed Park. Visitors can expect to enjoy a large variety of beautiful displays of lights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting Dec 12, ending Dec. 26.

