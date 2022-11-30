Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays

By Marci Clark
Nov. 29, 2022
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton airport is offering aerial light tours of holiday displays. The flights last 45 minutes and fly over the Symphony of Lights - a 1.1-mile loop of holiday lights at Eagle Point Park in Clinton.

The aerial light tours run from November 30 through December 30.

“You’re going to go over the town about a thousand feet above the ground and just get a different perspective of how the lights look at night,” said pilot Matt Reed, “It’s about a 45-minute airplane ride over the Symphony of Lights, City of Clinton, City of Camanche and if we have time we will get to DeWitt and see all the Christmas lights in between.”

Flight tours are taken on a 1969 Piper Cherokee 140. Reed says the tours make a unique holiday gift and are also a way to get more people interested in aviation.

“There is a need for pilots right now. There is a backlog. There are not enough pilots coming out of the military because the military is trying to retain those people and trying to get young people into it is expensive. A lot of people don’t know that this is an option they can get into,” Reed said.

To schedule a flight tour, contact P&N Flight and Charter at 563-244-4770.

The Symphony of Lights display is at Eagle Point Park in Clinton off Highway 67 North. Admission to the display is $8 per car. The display is open Monday through Friday from 6 - 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 - 9 p.m.

