Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening.

The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash.

Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene. In the photos, the plane is seen just feet from Highway 167 in Batesville.

According to Flight Aware, the flight was supposed to take off at 7:40 p.m. and land at 8:08 p.m. in Fayetteville, AR.

Earlier Tuesday it left Fayettville at 8:15 a.m. and landed in Batesville at 8:40 a.m. The plane then took off 20 minutes later and headed to Waterloo, Iowa, and landed at 10:19 a.m. before returning to Batesville at 5:57 p.m. with a scheduled landing of 7:10 p.m.

It is not clear how the plane crash occurred. Injuries and how many people were aboard the plane are currently unknown.

The crash is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. KAIT will add more information to the story as it comes available.

