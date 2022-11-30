Quad Cities International Airport to host TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event

Airline travel is picking up again, and you may be looking for a way to skip the line at...
Airline travel is picking up again, and you may be looking for a way to skip the line at security. The risk is that you may not get what you paid for!(woio)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Quad Cities International Airport will partner with IDEMIA, the authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, for a TSA Precheck enrollment event on Dec. 12-16 hosted at the airport.

According to a media release, “Demand for travel is still extremely high coming out of the pandemic so we thought it was an ideal time to bring TSA PreCheck® enrollment directly to our passengers – especially as people start to consider spring break travel plans and beyond,” said Ashleigh Davis, public relations and marketing manager, Quad Cities International Airport. “TSA PreCheck® is a great way to expedite what can be one of the more time-consuming aspects of the travel experience, especially as our passengers make their way back home from larger airports.”

Enrollment takes less than 10 minutes, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days. Registration is required, interested passengers will select Quad Cities International Airport as their location and choose a timeslot on the registration website.

Some benefits of TSA PreCheck include, shorter wait times at security checkpoints, keeping shoes and belts on, not having to unpack laptops or complaint liquids, and children 12 and under can join a parent/guardian with TSA PreCheck.

The enrollment site will be across from the Delta and United counters on the public side of the terminal. Hours will be 9 a.m. - 12p.m. and 1-5 p.m. The application fee is $78 and is due at the time of the appointment. It is valid for 5 years.

