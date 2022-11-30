Virtual care options through local health systems

UnityPoint Health officials said the new virtual care options are meant to expand its capacity to see more patients.
By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold and flu season in full swing, UnityPoint Clinic now offers two convenient ways for patients to receive care anywhere in Iowa any day of the week.

The two options are called SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care.

UnityPoint Health officials said the new virtual care options are meant to expand its capacity to see more patients, and for patients to spend less time waiting in person for common ailments and illnesses.

“Virtual Urgent Care is an opportunity to have a meeting face-to-face via technology in a live environment,” said Dr. Patricia Newland, president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic. “You are talking to them live, where the SmartExam is asynchronous. You put in your information and a provider will look at it.”

Similarly, Genesis also offers virtual care options through its “Access Now Convenient Care” app. It offers step-by-step instructions on how to deal with various conditions, including colds, the flu, and seasonal allergies.

