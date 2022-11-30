Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational cooling

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Radiational cooling is a phenomenon that happens often at night here in the Quad Cities.

Opening the NOAA weather glossary, radiational cooling is defined as: The cooling of the earth’s surface. At night, the earth suffers a net heat loss to space due to terrestrial cooling. This is more pronounced when you have a clear sky.

But the conditions have to be just right.

Whether it’s clear or overcast during the day, the sun emits shortwave radiation that heats the ground during the day.

At night, the heat then escapes back toward space. If clouds are present, some of the heat is then trapped and can’t escape, being re-emitted back to the surface keeping temperatures warmer.

However, if the sky is clear the heat is able to escape back into space, allowing the air to cool more quickly and efficiently, leading to colder nights.

Previous Weather Word Wednesday segments on Quad Cities Today at 11:

Lake Effect Snow

Graupel

Inversion

Advection

Virga

Cap

Petrichor

Heat Burst

Storm Surge

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Clinton airport offering flights over holiday lights
Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays

Latest News

Weather Word Wednesday: Radiational Cooling
Moline and Burlington yearly rainfall departure
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow