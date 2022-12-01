13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling

Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, failure to stop at a stop intersection, and failure to give information and render aid at a personal injury accident.(KWQC/Sterling Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A 13-year-old boy was injured and a woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sterling.

Around 7:52 a.m. Monday, Sterling police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6th Avenue and East Lefevre Road.

The boy was walking southbound on 6th Avenue in the crosswalk at East Lefevre Road when he was struck by a red SUV that was turning eastbound on East Lefevre Road.

The SUV then continued to drive on East Lefevre Road, police said. Police found the SUV on East Lefevre and detained the driver, Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, of Sterling.

She was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, failure to stop at a stop intersection, and failure to give information and render aid at a personal injury accident.

Ortiz was released on a notice to appear, police said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to CGH Emergency Department for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the boy’s condition is not known as of late Thursday morning.

