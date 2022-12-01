Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too.

Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato Soup.

The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.