Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season.

Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for the season for a limited time at 221 East 2nd Street, Davenport. The pop-up store will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each week until Dec. 24.

Cookies & Dreams also has another Quad Cities’ location in Bettendorf at 6768 Competition Drive.

For more information or to contact the cookie business, visit the website at http://www.idreamaboutcookies.com/. Follow them on Facebook here.

