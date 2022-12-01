CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Caleb Hoskins, 35, is wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

According to Crime Stoppers, Hoskins is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

