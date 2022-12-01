CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on sex offender violations

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Gregory Gray, 42, is wanted in Scott County for two counts of failure to appear in court on sex offender violations.

According to Crime Stoppers, Gray is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

