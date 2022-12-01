CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for public help to identify man who damaged windows at Centre Station

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say damaged windows at Centre Station.

According to police, on Oct. 24 around 10:16 p.m. the man damaged several windows at Centre Station, Moline with pieces of concrete and rocks.

The man was described as having a beard and long hair, police said. He was wearing a red stocking cap, grey hoodie, green pants, and black shoes and was carrying a grey backpack.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.