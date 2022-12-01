Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Nov. 28 to 57 months, or four years and nine months; in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon.

Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 26, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a media release.

On April 30, 2021, Davenport police responded to Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club for a shots-fired call, according to court records.

Police said surveillance video showed a group of men in a physical altercation in the parking lot. As the altercation concluded, Hagedorn shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Law enforcement collected one round of ammunition and seven spent shell casings, court records show. The firearm was never recovered.

According to court records, law enforcement identified Hagedorn as the shooter from the surveillance video, as well as Hagedorn’s clothing, witness reports, social media, and location data.

