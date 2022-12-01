Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death

Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Dec. 1, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care.

A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.

She will receive credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.

She pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, in Scott County District Court. She initially faced charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2020, LeClaire police were dispatched to an in-home daycare on Frontier Court for an infant in distress.

First responders discovered a 5-month-old girl, who appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing, police said in a media release. She was transported to a local hospital, where her condition continued to worsen.

According to the release, the baby was then airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors discovered that she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

She died four days later at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. An autopsy determined the cause of the baby’s death was blunt force injuries to the head.

Marxen ran the daycare and was the caretaker for the baby.

According to an arrest affidavit, she said she dropped the baby while she was carrying her and that 911 was not notified until four hours after the fall and 45 minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child wasn’t acting correctly.

Medical professionals stated the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall, according to the affidavit.

