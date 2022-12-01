MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for the best gifts for gardeners? The segment is an impressive round up of the cutest (and most practical) gifts for all those green thumbs out there.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas from various price points. From tools to accessories and attire to seeds, pots, and plants themselves, there are myriad ways to delight any gardener on your gift list.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.