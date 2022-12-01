Gifts for gardeners

Gifts for the gardener
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for the best gifts for gardeners? The segment is an impressive round up of the cutest (and most practical) gifts for all those green thumbs out there.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas from various price points. From tools to accessories and attire to seeds, pots, and plants themselves, there are myriad ways to delight any gardener on your gift list.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

Wake Brewing Invisible Xmas beer
Erik’s 2022 holiday craft beer picks
U.S. Armed Forces experiencing a recruit shortage
Ham Potato Soup from the Machine Shed
Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed
STEAM On Wheels
STEAM On Wheels to hold open house on Dec. 9