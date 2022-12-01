Happy Joe’s holiday parties for special needs kids set for Dec. 6-7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For two days next week, Vibrant Arena at The Mark will be filled with smiles, laughter, and so much pizza. The Happy Joe’s parties for special needs children are back after a two year hiatus.

Kristel Whitty-Ersan shares all the details of these amazing events for the children and their families to be held on Dec. 6 and 7 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. There will be two parties on both days.

RSVP to attend or to volunteer by Dec. 4. Contributions of monetary donations are also welcome. Contact: Kristel Whitty-Ersan at kristele@happyjoes.com or 563-650-4680 for any of the aforementioned reasons.

The link for the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation is here.

