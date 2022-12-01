‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’ve driven on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport recently, you know of the house with all the holiday inflatables. Connie Hart has been putting up holiday inflatables since she moved into her Northwest Boulevard house nine years ago.

“I had eight inflatables [when I started],” Hart said. “I put them up in the yard and with this big yard, I’m like, Oh my gosh, that yard looks horrible because it was so big.”

Today, she has over 100 inflatables for both Halloween and the Holiday Season.

Hart put in hours upon hours mapping out exactly where each inflatable goes.

“If you come and pick one up, move it to another spot, I’ll say, hey, where did that one go? Or wait a minute. You don’t belong here,” Hart said.

So when she and her husband left their house Saturday evening, she immediately noticed something was wrong.

“We were on our way out to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving,” Hart said. “We celebrated Thanksgiving on Sunday. And when me and the husband left, we drove passed in front of the house and I noticed what the heck granted, that’s not probably the words I used. And Robert’s like what are you talking about. But I noticed this big hole in my yard and it’s kind of upsetting.”

That big hole is where roughly fourteen inflatables were just hours earlier.

“I was marking off what I had. And then you end up with, like my deck, the halls have gone. My Grinch is gone,” Hart said.

The missing patch is right off of Northwest Boulevard and Hart says there’s no chance they just blew off with the wind.

“[I did] everything normal,” Hart said. “They were actually I think they were more secure than usual because usually I just like hook them on one side and a pole on the other side. But this time I had the pole on the back two hooks and on each side. So they were they weren’t going anywhere.”

Hart says this act of destruction has had an emotional effect on her.

‘[I was] upset. I cried. I cried. Grown woman crying over balloons,” Hart said. “It’s been bringing so much joy to everybody over the last few years that I guess I never would have thought that it would happen here.”

As far as what happens next, Hart says this is not the end of her display.

“It’s not going to stop me from decorating every year I’ll still continue to decorate. I don’t just do it for myself, I do it for us. I do it for everybody out there. Because I do know there’s a lot of people that drive by my house, I am on a busy street, they drive by my house, they slow down, they check it out. And they think they’re maybe also checking to see which one’s new. But I do it for us, not just for myself.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.