Illinois Housing Resource Fair held in Rock Island Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), and Project Now together held a housing resource fair Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island.

Almost a dozen agencies presented resources to Illinois residents, and organizers say the event allowed groups to answer questions about resources and provided a place to help residents start the process of applying for help.

“A lot of times, it can be overwhelming, you get all this information sent to you and you don’t know what to do or the first step to get your application so we wanted to make sure that people understood that as Economic Growth (Corporation)....we have very close relationships and connections with people in the community to understand that they want a person to sit down and talk to and really explain their situation,” said Beth Payne, Vice President of GROWTH.

Qualified attendees got the chance to apply for up to $60,000 in emergency mortgage relief or up to $25,000 in emergency rental payments.

