KWQC’s annual Toys for Tots drive kicks off Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday.

The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers will on hand from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the station, 805 Brady St.

According to the Marine Corps website, the toughest age group is boys and girls 10-12 years old.

“We are historically low in those age groups,” according to the website.

Toy distribution will be on Dec. 10 and 11, Dec. 16 and 17 and Dec. 18, according to the website.

In 2021, 2,600 toys and other items were collected, and $15,830 in monetary donations.

For further information on Toys for Tots, visit their website.

