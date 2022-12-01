LeClaire man sentenced to prison for child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A LeClaire man was sentenced Nov. 30 to 216 months; or 18 years, in prison for receiving child pornography.

Paul John McNicol, 30, was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, according to a media release. McNicol was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release, following the prison sentence.

According to court records, law enforcement identified McNicol after he uploaded sexually explicit images of minors to the social media program, KIK.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at McNicol’s residence, court records show. They found electronic devices, with numerous images and videos of child pornography.

According to court records, McNicol was required to register as a sex offender following his 2014 Illinois convictions for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Criminal Sexual Abuse.

