Made Market QC Holiday is this weekend

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Made Market QC Holiday will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. The hours on Dec. 2 are 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 in advance (buy online here) or $7 at the door. A portion of sales will directly benefit Argrow’s House.

Sarah Schenk from Crafted QC discusses the Made Market QC Holiday event where Santa will make a visit for the kiddos on Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.mademarketqc.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.