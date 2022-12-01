Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.

Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records.

On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about a theft from the 6000 block of Vine Street, according to an arrest affidavit. Officials say the theft is connected to several other thefts from November 15th to 25th.

Police say Amos stole the packages from the front porch of the home and was captured on video stealing packages from several other homes, wearing dark shoes, jeans, and an Adidas shirt. Amos was arrested in said clothing and has admitted to taking the packages with the intent of stealing the victims’ property, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officials say the estimated value of the stolen property is between $1,500 - $10,00, and the incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Clinton airport offering flights over holiday lights
Lights and flights: Clinton airport offering aerial tours of holiday light displays

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A very cold night, ahead, with warmer weather Thursday and Friday
Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace...
Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found unfit for trial
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport
Virtual care options through local health systems