Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.

Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records.

On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about a theft from the 6000 block of Vine Street, according to an arrest affidavit. Officials say the theft is connected to several other thefts from November 15th to 25th.

Police say Amos stole the packages from the front porch of the home and was captured on video stealing packages from several other homes, wearing dark shoes, jeans, and an Adidas shirt. Amos was arrested in said clothing and has admitted to taking the packages with the intent of stealing the victims’ property, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officials say the estimated value of the stolen property is between $1,500 - $10,00, and the incidents are still under investigation.

