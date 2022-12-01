Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found unfit for trial

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man charged with critically injuring East Moline Sgt. William Lind has been found unfit to stand trial.

Adrian Ward Rogers, 52, will be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services where he will undergo treatment.

A review hearing is set for Dec. 28.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, Rock Island fire and police responded to a home fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

A resident was able to get out with no injuries. According to police, the house sustained significant fire damage.

According to police, Rogers went into the home and intentionally set it on fire, and left before firefighters and police arrived on scene.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant:

Just after 4 p.m., Rogers went into the East Moline Police Department and spoke with Lind. He left a short time later.

Around 5:05 p.m., Rock Island police issued a “probable cause pick-up” for Rogers for aggravated arson.

Around 6:30 p.m., Lind found Rogers in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. He made contact with Rogers, who tried to walk away.

Lind tried to tell him that he was not free to leave and grabbed his upper body. Rogers then turned and struck Lind in the face.

Lind fell to the ground and became unconscious. Rogers left him “unattended without providing aid after reviewing said officer’s body-worn camera footage” according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, Lind suffered severe head trauma and skull fractures.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began an extensive search for Rogers, police said.

He was later arrested in Colona.

Rogers also is facing charges of aggravated arson, residential arson and attempted murder in connection with the home fire.

Court records show Judge Carol Pentuic ordered a fitness evaluation on Oct. 26.

In Illinois, If there is a “bona fide” question as to a defendant’s fitness, a judge can order an evaluation by a licensed psychologist.

Fitness evaluations must describe how a defendant’s mental condition interferes with his or her ability to understand the nature of the proceedings or assist in his or her defense.

The report also includes the psychologist’s opinion as to the likelihood that fitness will be achieved within one year.

Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria earlier this month and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad City area, police have said.

