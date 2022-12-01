Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for robbing three Davenport banks earlier this year.

Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

A federal judge also ordered him to pay $26,399 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in July to three counts of bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

In January and February, police investigated a series of bank robberies in Davenport. According to prosecutors, police identified Brown as a suspect in the robberies.

On Jan. 14, he went into Great Southern Bank, jumped over the counter, and demanded that tellers give him all the money.

On Jan. 21, Brown went into the Family Credit Union on West Kimberly Road, jumped over the counter, and demanded the tellers give him all the money.

On Feb. 2, Brown went to the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road and demanded that tellers give him all the money.

Police recovered $9,315 at his home and on him at the time of his arrest.

Brown initially was charged in Scott County District Court. The charges were dismissed after a federal grand jury indicted him in April, court records show.

