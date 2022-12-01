McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

