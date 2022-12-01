Nutrition with Nina Exciting Exposures Activity: Painting with vegetables

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - To learn more about HyVee Dietitians and what they have to offer, visit the following website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

-- EXCITING EXPOSURE ACTIVITY: USING DIFFERENT TYPE OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES AS A STAMP, CREATE A PAINTED MASTERPIECE!

WHAT YOU NEED:

-- Paper, cardboard, poster board or canvas

-- Washable or acrylic paints

-- Paper plate for easy stamping

-- Fruits and veggies cut up to make fun stamps

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
Moline police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say damaged windows at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for public help to identify man who damaged windows at Centre Station
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on sex offender violations
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges