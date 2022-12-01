Nutrition with Nina Exciting Exposures Activity: Painting with vegetables

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - To learn more about HyVee Dietitians and what they have to offer, visit the following website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

-- EXCITING EXPOSURE ACTIVITY: USING DIFFERENT TYPE OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES AS A STAMP, CREATE A PAINTED MASTERPIECE!

WHAT YOU NEED:

-- Paper, cardboard, poster board or canvas

-- Washable or acrylic paints

-- Paper plate for easy stamping

-- Fruits and veggies cut up to make fun stamps

