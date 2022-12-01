Police ask for help locating missing Moline man

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.

Officials say Orlando has Alzheimer’s and may be confused about his surroundings. He is wearing a black coat, a black hat, and black/gray jeans.

If you see Orlando or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

