Police ask for help locating missing Moline man

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.

Officials say Orlando has Alzheimer’s and may be confused about his surroundings. He is wearing a black coat, a black hat, and black/gray jeans.

If you see Orlando or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

