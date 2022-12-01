Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Politico is reporting that Michigan will take over and replace Iowa as the early nominating state for Democrats in 2024.

Jonathan Martin, a senior political reporter for Politico, has stated that Minnesota made an aggressive play for the ‘First in the Nation’ spot, but that Biden’s ties to the state and its importance in the general election for Democrats, made a decisive factor to the committee.

The news comes as no surprise after the DNC passed a resolution announcing that it wanted states that went early in the nominating process to meet standards of diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility.

Iowa came under scrutiny in 2020 for chaos during Democratic caucuses that year and delayed results.

A formal vote is expected to be taken up by the DNC this weekend. Iowa’s representative to the Rules and Bylaws Committee told KCRG the Committee has not been notified of anything yet.

Republicans have already set its 2024 primary calendar with Iowa first and the chair of Iowa’s Republican Party, Jeff Kaufmann, told NBC News he would move Iowa’s Caucuses to Halloween if needed to keep it first.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Davenport Police Asking For Information to Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
Moline police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say damaged windows at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for public help to identify man who damaged windows at Centre Station
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on sex offender violations
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
Eldridge officials are hoping to have a 2022 grand opening for its North Scott YMCA.
New North Scott YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open