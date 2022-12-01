Cost freeze ends for room and board at Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approved some changes in the cost guarantee for undergraduate students. At its meeting Thursday, the board approved a plan to continue to hold tuition rates the same for four years of continuous enrollment, but will no longer include a cost freeze on fees, housing and meal plans. The change applies to new students beginning in the fall of 2023. Current students will remain at the current cost structure.

The tuition cost guarantee program has been offered to undergraduate students for more than 20 years, and WIU was the first in the state to offer it.

Also at the meeting, the board approved collective bargaining agreements with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Council 31, AFL-CIO 417-Building Services and AFSCME, Council 31, AFL-CIO 417-Clerical.

