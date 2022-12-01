STEAM On Wheels to hold open house on Dec. 9

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -STEAM On Wheels is having an open house on Dec. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Sam McCullum, STEAM On Wheels, discusses the event which is free to attend and does not require advance registration. The program provides hands-on educational opportunities that might not be available in a traditional classroom setting.

Interested kids and parents are invited to simply show up at the open house to explore the mission, program, and the teachers that offer instruction in Virtual Reality, 3D printing, Legos, and so much more.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.steamonwheels.org/ or call 708-527-8994.

