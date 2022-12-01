This Week in Weather History: December 1, 2018 tornado outbreak

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - December 1, 2018 marked on the of largest December tornado outbreak in weather history in Illinois.

There were 30 tornadoes across the state, including two EF-0 tornadoes in McDonough County, with one near Industry and the other in Bardolph.

The peak winds were 70 mph and were brief touchdowns with no damage reported.

The tornado outbreak happened one week after a blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow across the state.

It was the largest December tornado outbreak since 1957.

In total, there were:

· 12 EF-0 tornadoes

· 14 EF-1 tornadoes

· Three EF-2 tornadoes

· One EF-3 tornado

The EF-3 tornado caused major damage in Taylorville, Illinois.

The tornado had peak wind speeds of 155 mph and lead to 22 injuries, but no deaths.

In total, 34 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, while 66 homes had what was considered “major” damage.

More than 400 homes were damaged, but livable after the tornado.

The December tornado outbreak was a harsh reminder that tornadoes can happen any day of the year.

Since 1950, there have been 91 tornadoes reported in the state of Illinois during the month of December.

Across the river in Iowa, there have been 67 tornadoes during the month of December, most of which happened last year during the derecho on December 15.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.