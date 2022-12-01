Travel Iowa tour of holiday destinations plus what’s new for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whether if you’re into a day trip or a weekend getaway during this festive (and wintry) time of year, there are so many great Christmas events and destinations across the state of Iowa.

Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, will be our guide through many suggestions. There is bound to be a venue or event that is perfect for everyone. There is an overview of light displays, lavish Christmas celebrations, Christkindlmarkt, and more.

The first interview segment features recommendations for light displays in Atlantic, Iowa, Reiman Gardens in Ames, Oscaloosa, Amana Colonies, Decorah, and Pella. Winter celebrations and festivals are also mention for Clear Lake, Souix City, Boone, and more.

The second segment finds O’Riley featuring venues marking major anniversaries and renovations such as Cedar Rapids’ African American Museum, Indian Creek Nature Center, Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, Ragbrai, an Iowa Eats Festival in Waterloo on April 1, and a new Frank Lloyd Wright designed property becoming renovated to become an art gallery in Oscaloosa.

For additional tourism information or ideas, visit Travel Iowa's website.

