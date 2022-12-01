Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former...
A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

