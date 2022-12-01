Two men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police have arrested two men in connection to a September 25th shooting.

Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession, and are currently both being held at the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.

Officials say police served a search warrant Wednesday near the 1000 block of 10th Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation. Both Trino and Micheal were taken into custody during the service of the search warrant.

Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, the QCFBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the QC Metropolitan Enforcement Group assisted police in serving the search warrant.

