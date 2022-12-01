What every child needs for strong emotional health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the greatest gifts you can give a child at Christmas, or anytime, is the gift of emotional health. Parents, grandparents, or any family or friends can help instill the practices that bring out that strength.

Dr. Susan Smallegan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World, guides the discussion on how to succeed in raising emotionally healthy children.

Talking points during the interview include:

Keep kids in a routine: set schedules to make kids feel safe

Plenty of time for play: encourage them to be creative and silly

Downtime is a MUST: rest is the cure for stress and anxiety

Show them kindness: empowering words lift kids up

Create a safe space: let them speak freely about their struggles

For more information, visit Dr. Maples’ website at https://beabraveparent.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.