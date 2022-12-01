Windy and milder the next two days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunshine and south winds will help temps recover to the low 40s in most locations this afternoon which is typical for the first day of December. Winds will get stronger overnight into Friday as our next strong front enters the area. This will lead to increasing clouds and highs well into the 50s for a second time this week. A few showers can’t be ruled out as the front rolls through, although there isn’t a lot of moisture this time around. The front will be along the Mississippi around 9PM bringing rapidly changing temps and winds gusting to 45 mph, much like Tuesday evening. Blustery conditions will linger into Saturday with highs only in the low 30s. Another strong front will arrive early next week as the roller coaster ride continues.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 41º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 31º Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and mild. High: 55º.

