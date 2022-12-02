6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street.

The initial investigation found that a camouflage 2022 CFMOTO 800cc UTV was eastbound in a cornfield on the south side of 257th Street when it lost control, struck a fence and rolled into a ditch, deputies said.

The UTV was being driven by a 54-year-old Princeton man and had five passengers ranging in age from 11 to 19.

Two of the passengers were flown to Iowa City by Medforce, while the driver and three other passengers were transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital, deputies said.

Their conditions were unknown Thursday night, but deputies said they all are stable.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

