82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history of suspended service.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) — An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for not paying a $77.80 trash bill.

Court records show the Valley woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the garbage service bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”

The arrest of the octogenarian drew outrage on social media as criminalizing debt. A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history of suspended service.

The city on Tuesday posted a statement on Facebook about the arrest. Officials said code enforcement officers attempted to contact her several times and left a door hanger at her home. After she did not appear at a September court date for the citation, an arrest warrant for “Failure to Pay-Trash was issued.”

Court records show that she was arrested in 2006 for not paying a $206.54 trash bill. The case was later dismissed “upon compliance,” court records showed.

Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds said in the statement that officers were required to arrest her after a magistrate signed the warrant.

The woman “was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” Reynolds said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy was injured and a woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November
Paul John McNicol
LeClaire man sentenced to prison for child pornography
Rayontrez Demar Brown
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks