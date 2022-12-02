Ceremony held Friday for departing First Army commanding general

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - First Army on Friday said goodbye to Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., its 40th commanding general, during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony.

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, hosted the ceremony, as Aguto turned over the command to Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes.

Landes currently serves as commanding general of the First Army Division East at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Before arriving at First Army in July 2021, Aguto served as the commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

A career armor officer, Aguto has more than 34 years of military experience that includes assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, respectfully, as well as leadership assignments including commanding general, 7th Army Training Command, Germany; deputy commanding general (operations), 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Irwin, California; and commander, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Germany.

Tennessee native Landes graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1990, where he received his commission in the Infantry.

Over the next 30 years, Landes served in mechanized, light, airborne, and Stryker units in numerous command positions from company to division level, as well as staff positions, and completed multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, and Haiti.

Most recently, he served as the Commanding General of Security Force Assistance Command, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he oversaw the establishment of the newly formed Security Force Assistance Brigades whose core mission is to advise, assist, support and liaise allied and partner nations.

