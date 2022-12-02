Davenport awarded Destination Iowa grant

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport has received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant Friday.

The grant will go toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play, according to a media release.

The projects that will receive funding include Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for both recreation and events; technology enhancements to the lighting on the Davenport Skybridge; and the creation of an evanescent light field at the Figge Museum.

These projects are part of a larger creative placemaking effort and represent 40% of $193 million in public and private investment in the Davenport riverfront area, according to the release.

The $100 million Destination Iowa program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents, according to the release.

